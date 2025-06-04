BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla Appeals For 'Damage Control' After Bengaluru Stampede Affects Several Lives Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Stampede: Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI] Vice President Rajeev Shukla has expressed his thoughts on the Bengaluru Stampede which happened during RCB's felicitation ceremony. The VP said that the government has stopped the roadshow, and a stampede was not anticipated to happen outside the venue. He also urged for the authorities responsible to come forward for damage control.

BCCI VP Speaks On The Bengaluru Stampede During RCB's Event

Celebrations took a fatal turn in Bengaluru after a stampede took place during RCB's felicitation ceremony. Thousands of people gathered near the event's venue, leading to chaos and several lives were affected. The incident occurred near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru players were supposed to make their final stop as a part of the event. BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla shared his thoughts on the unfortunate scenario and said that the road show was cancelled to control the ruckus and that the stampede was not anticipated.

"Govt did stop the roadshow in order to avoid stampede or any such situation. But, it was not anticipated that a stampede would happen outside the stadium. Everybody should work together on the damage control," Rajeev Shukla said while speaking to the reporters, per ANI.

Rajeev Shukla Urged Not To Politicize The Unfortunate Incident

In another video clip, vice president Rajeev Shukla said that the stampede should not be politicized. He also revealed that he had spoke to the franchise, who said that they did not anticipate such a huge crowd to show up. Additionally, efforts were also being made to offer help to the families of the ones whose lives were affected.

"This can happen in any state and the ruling party should not be blamed for it. It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them. The crowd was huge, I spoke to the franchise, they also did not think that such a huge crowd would come and this incident happened suddenly. Efforts are being made to provide maximum help to the families of the deceased," The BCCI VP added.