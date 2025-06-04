RCB's Director Of Cricket Mo Bobat Goes Unfiltered After Historic IPL 2025 Triumph: 'Make Sure That We Get Addicted To This Feeling'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched their name in the history books forever with their maiden IPL title triumph on June 4 in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and Co. defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final to end RCB's prolonged wait for the coveted IPL title.

RCB Players Urged To Make Winning A Habit

Before this win, RCB had endured 17 years of agony and frustration, including three final defeats. But Rajat Patidar's side looked quite adamant from the start and went on to fulfil their achievements as they deservingly lifted the IPL 2025 title. So far, only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians have successfully defended an IPL title. CSK did it in 2011 while Rohit Sharma led MI to a consecutive IPL title in 2020.

RCB's Director of Cricket MO Bobat urged the players to make it a habit of winning titles. In a video shared by RCB's official social media account, he said, “I am gonna ask you to really make sure that we get addicted to this feeling of winning. Because this is a start. Not many teams have won back to back IPL titles. It has happened twice before. Next year, we will have a final in Bangalore and we will go again. So get addicted to the feeling tonight. Because it’s that feeling which then drives the hunger to go again next year. Its’ that addiction to winning, winning that trophy and sharing these moments which spurs us on and drives us on. We will be back next year and win that trophy again."

RCB Ended Prolonged Drought With Maiden IPL Triumph