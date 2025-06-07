'Be Patient And Play Long': Sai Sudarshan Reveals His Blueprint For Tests vs England

India vs England: Following the retirements of stalwarts - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - the Indian team is in transition and there is no denying that. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain and he will have the responsibility of guiding the side ahead. The Indian squad also features new faces who would be in line for a debut in whites. For example, Sai Sudarshan is in line for a Test debut following an astounding domestic season and IPL. Reports claim he could occupy the No. 3 spot, a spot held by Cheteshwar Pujara for years. So what will be Sudarshan's gameplan?

Ahead of the crucial tour, Sudarshan revealed his blueprint. Claiming that being patient would be the key, Sudarshan said he would like to bat for long.

‘Be patient and play long’

"It's about working on the basics to deal with the swing and seam movement. It's important to be patient and play long and I'll try to do that," Sudarshan said to TOI.

Sai's Surreal IPL 2025

He was absolutely unstoppable throughout IPL 2025. The Gujarat Titans may not have won the title or made the final, but it was a season to remember for Sudarshan. Not only did he become the youngest to score 700+ in a single season, but he was also a big reason why the Titans reached the playoff. He amassed 759 runs in 15 matches, averaging 54.21 with an astounding strike rate of 156.17.