'Raat Mein Bande...': Jasprit Bumrah Hilariously Trolls Rishabh Pant After Team India Arrive in London For Tests vs England | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived in London on Friday for a five-match Test series against England. With vthe team in transition after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, spotlight will be on newly-appointed captain Gill. Can he deliver as the new leader? These will be questions that would be answered once the tour comes to an end. But, it seems the bonhomie in the Indian team is top-notch just after a grueling season of the IPL. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was heard poking fun at wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Pant was wearing sunglasses in the night and Bumrah found it funny.

"Raat mein bande ne chashme pehne hue (He is wearing shades in the night)."

Meanwhile, Bumrah would be important to India's fortunes in England with the ball. He has the experience of bowling in those pacer-friendly conditions in the UK. On the other hand, Pant would also be an important cog in the wheel for the visiting side. He too has prior experience of playing in the UK and that should come in handy. He would be expected to hold the middle-order and play those counter-attacking knocks.

India vs England Match Schedule:

1st Test: June 20–24, 2025 – Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2–6, 2025 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10–14, 2025 – Lord’s, London

4th Test: July 23–27, 2025 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31–August 4, 2025 – Kia Oval, London