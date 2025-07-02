WATCH: Ben Stokes And Co. Receive Massive Boost Ahead Of The Second IND vs ENG Test, English Legend Joins Three Lions' Squad In Edgbaston

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes' England are leaving no stones unturned in order to stamp their authority on Shubman Gill's India in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England are already 1-0 up in the series, and they'll look at the Edgbaston Test as a chance to extend their lead further. England's bowling was badly criticized after the fourth day of the opening Test match of the series that was played in Headingley, but they managed to defy all the odds and grind India till the very last session of the first Test.

One victory doesn't make everything right in the English camp. They certainly have a win to flaunt heading into the Edgbaston Test, but on practical lines, even they know the reality about their bowling attack. Over 1600 runs were scored in the Headingley Test, the opening match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and the Indian batters dominated most of the sessions. England has shown a lot of confidence in their players and has retained the same XI for the Edgbaston Test.

Andrew Flintoff Joins England's Squad Ahead of Edgbaston Test

England are sniffing a series victory, and they are high on confidence after the Headingley Test match. The manner in which they chased down over 370 runs in the final innings of the Test match might have given India a taste of what Bazball stands for. Unfortunately for India, they have never won a Test match in Edgbaston since their maiden appearance in 1986. The last time both these teams had clashed in Edgbaston, England had outsmarted India by 7 wickets.

Much ahead of the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sanctioned the addition of ex-English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff to help Stokes and Co. prepare for the overly important Edgbaston Test. The ECB also posted the video on their official social media account with the caption that reads, 'When an England legend helps out at training. Good to see you, Andrew Flintoff.'

England Eye Crucial WTC 2027 Points