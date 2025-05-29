Bengaluru And Punjab Have Narrow Escapes As WTC 2025 Final Causes Massive Problems For MI, GT, RCB And PBKS Ahead Of IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB vs PBKS: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is finally in its business end, with only three more matches remaining. The IPL 2025 playoffs will kickstart with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on each other in Qualifier 1. This game will be followed by the Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator. Despite being divided on the Points Table, all these teams are a common victim of the WTC 2025 Final.

WTC 2025 Final Causes Big Problems For Top 4

The eight-day delay in the completion of the Indian Premier League has now pushed it towards the 'Ultimate Test', the World Test Championship (WTC), that will be played between South Africa and Australia. Interestingly, a lot of South African and Australian players of their respective WTC squads will have to leave the IPL when their teams, such as MI, PBKS, RCB, and GT, need them. Here's a brief look at the players lost and their replacements.

Mumbai Indians: The Hardik Pandya-led side has gotten itself into some kind of trouble by finishing fourth in the IPL 2025 Points Table. They will have to lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Mumbai will be without the services of Ryan Rickelton (South Africa), Will Jacks (England), and Corbin Bosch (South Africa).

These three players have been replaced by Jonny Bairstow (England), Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka), and Richard Gleeson (England). Rickelton has been summoned to play for his country in the WTC Finals, and Jonny Bairstow will likely walk into MI's starting XI when they take the field against the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans: Probably the worst-hit side, and this is some real bad news for the champions of IPL 2022. Just when things were getting tougher, the Gujarat Titans had to let go of their stalwart Jos Buttler (England) and pacer Kagiso Rabada (South Africa). Rabada will travel to the United Kingdom with the South African team to play the World Test Championship finals.

Gujarat has been a top-heavy batting side with Buttler coming out at number three. This certainly diminishes Gujarat's chances of performing well in the eliminator.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: As compared to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken a lesser hit. The Bengaluru-based franchise has lost Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) and Jacob Bethell (England), but fortunately for them, both these players haven't been a regular part of the RCB squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru thankfully haven't lost Josh Hazlewood, their star pacer. Hazlewood will have his task cut out once RCB walk out to the park to play the first qualifier against Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings: Just like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will lose only one player, but one of their most trusted ones.

Marco Jansen is a part of South Africa's World Test Championship squad, and he will have to leave to play 'The Ultimate Test' for his country. Interestingly, Punjab has lost only one player, and at this stage, with technically two, or at max three players remaining, Punjab has not announced any replacements.

IPL vs WTC Final: A Big Problem For Remaining Franchises