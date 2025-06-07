Bengaluru Stampede: FIR Registered Against Virat Kohli Following RCB's IPL Title Event Mishap? Here's What Police Said

Virat Kohli found himself in the midst of trouble after a police complaint was lodged against him at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru following the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. The mishap claimed 11 lives, while several people were injured.

FIR Registered Against Virat Kohli After Bengaluru Stampede?

H.M. Venkatesh, a senior social activist, filed a complaint, but police sources have confirmed to ANI that no FIR has been registered against the RCB star and they will act on the existing complaint which was already registered. As quoted by the Hindustan Times, H.M. Venkatesh said in his complaint, “Virat Kohli of the Bangalore RCB team is the most prominent among those who participated in such gambling and incited people to gather in a specific place and caused this tragedy. Therefore, we request you to please make Virat Kohli and his team members accused in the FIR of this tragedy and take action.”

Bengaluru Stampede Saw Police Swing Into Action

Police arrested RCB's head of marketing, Nikhil Sosale, on Friday morning, while a number of senior police officials were also suspended following the incident. Police had already registered an FIR against RCB, the event management company and the Karnataka State Cricket Association. But the Karnataka High Court provided a breath of fresh air, granting them an interim relief from police action against them. The confusion was triggered by a social media post by RCB despite a clear directive from the Bengaluru police asking people to avoid roads around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per News18, a police officer confirmed, “The complaint will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation under an already registered case."