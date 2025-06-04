Virat Kohli Checking What's Inside The IPL Trophy Like a Kid After RCB Clinch Maiden Title With Win Over PBKS; Watch Viral Video

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, who was an integral part of the side, was ecstatic and that was expected after Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title with a six-run win over Punjab Kings. Following the win, Kohli also got the opportunity to hold the silverware and while he got that opportunity, the 26-year-old, like a kid opened the lid of the cup to see what is inside. The clip surfaced on social media and has has since been loved by his fans. While Kohli opened it, Phil Salt - his opening partner - was also there. Here is the viral clip:

WATCH VIDEO

At the presentation after the win, an emotional Kohli admitted that he would sleep like a baby. Kohli also went onto thank the fans of RCB.

‘Gonna sleep like a baby’

"You know as a sportsman when you are trying for something, and this is a very high intensity and high quality tournament which is of great value in world cricket today and I am someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments and this one was missing and tonight, I am gonna sleep like a baby," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It has been 18 long years, I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience and I have tried to win this every season that I have come and I have given everything I have and to finally have this moment come, it is an unbelievable feeling," he added.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Gifts RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar His Bat After IPL 2025 Final