Cameron Green Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah's Words of Wisdom Were Key To His Confidence Before Surgery

Australia's Cameron Green has expressed praise for Indian bowling great Jasprit Bumrah and opened up about how the pacer gave him a boost of confidence right before his back surgery. The Aussie revealed that watching Bumrah's recovery and the way he has been putting in the work inspired Green. He also admitted that the Indian pacer reached out to him right before his surgery when the latter was competing in a test match.

Cameron Green Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Gave Him Confidence

Cameron Green has pulled off a successful recovery after being away from action for almost half a year. The batting all-rounder dealt with a back issue which required surgery, which led to him missing out on the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the IPL 2025 season.

Green has returned from the layoff and is expected to be a part of the World Test Championship Final. The all-rounder also revealed that Bumrah reached out to him the night before his surgery, which made him feel special.

“Jasprit Bumrah reached out the night before I was getting surgery. He was in the middle of a Test match in India. Just a few things like that is really special.

“To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence,” Cameron Green said to 7News.

Jasprit Bumrah and Cameron Green share a firm camaraderie as both of them have been a part of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 season. However, the Aussie failed to compete in that season after undergoing back surgery.

Cameron Green Could Be A Trump Card For Australia

With the Test Mace on the line, Australia would aim for a powerful push to emerge victorious. After defeating India in the previous edition's summit clash, the Pat Cummins-led Aussies would encounter a new challenge when they face off against the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa.