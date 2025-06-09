'You’ve Lost All Respect': Former First Class Cricketer Slams Sachin Tendulkar Over Name Change Of Pataudi Trophy To Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to embark on a five match Test series which will be played in England. The Test series between India and England will be the start of India's campaign in the World Test Championship. The Indian Cricket team is currently in a transitional phase in terms of red ball cricket following the retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ahead of the series between India and England, the series was historically known as the Pataudi Trophy but now the name has been changed to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to honor two of the greatest cricketers ever.

Former Cricketer Slams Sachin Tendulkar Over Series Name Change

The Pataudi Trophy as it was historically known was named to honor former Indian captains Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. As the series' name was changed to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it did not sit well with former first class cricketer Saad Bin Jung who also belongs to the Pataudi lineage. While speaking to Mid-Day, Saad Bin Jung voiced his concerns over the name change of the series as he slammed Sachin Tendulkar and called the move a total disregard for the cricketing community.

“It’s baffling to see a cricketer permitting a trophy to be taken away from a former Indian Test captain and renamed in his own honour. This reflects a total disregard for the cricketing community and his seniors in the game. It speaks volumes about how far people are willing to go for recognition — any form of fame, even if it means overshadowing those who led Indian cricket before them. In doing so, you’ve lost all respect in my eyes and in the eyes of the entire cricket fraternity,” said Saad Bin Jung in his statement.

