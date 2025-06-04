'Cannot Play as an Impact Player': Did Virat Kohli Take Subtle Dig at Rohit Sharma After RCB's IPL 2025 Win?

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli was over the moon and rightly so as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year long wait for an IPL title. RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi stadium at Ahmedabad and after that wild celebrations started. Kohli was doing laps at the ground, while looking absolutely emotional, he also was beside his wife after the win and that stole the show.

Then as he was going around the ground, he bumped into former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden. And Hayden, who is part of the broadcast team, started speaking to Kohli about the match and tried to find out about his future plans as well. Claiming that he will not be able to play the game for many more years, Kohli also reckoned the time till he plays - he cannot play as an Impact Player. Did he take a subtle jibe at Rohit Sharma, who played as an Impact Player in IPL 2025?

‘Cannot play as an impact player’

“Well, I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. So there is an end date to our career, as you know. And by the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say I gave it everything I had. So I look for ways to improve. I cannot play as an impact player. I want to field 20 overs and make an impact in the field. That is the kind of player I have been. And God blessed me with that perspective, with the talent. And then you find different ways to help the team,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

KING Kohli's Dream IPL