Virat Kohli Should Retire From IPL Now That RCB Have Finally Won The Title. Here's Why

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bengaluru side as their dream of an IPL trophy finally ended on Tuesday as they beat Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad by six runs. The scenes were crazy after the game as fans went ballistic celebrating the win and the players were seen getting emotional.

The spotlight was obviously on Kohli throughout the last over and you could see the change of emotions clearly and that exactly showed what it meant to them. But now that RCB has won the IPL title after 18 years, is it time Kohli should also retire from the IPL? This is a question that would linger in the minds of experts and fans.

Kohli Should Retire From IPL?

One reckons Kohli should now call it quits - which would obviously be a difficult call - because he is now an IPL winner with the franchise he started his IPL journey. Also, Kohli is supremely fit at 36, and hence this is an unpopular opinion, but if he can retire from Test cricket, which is regarded as the ultimate format, then T20 should not be a big deal. Now that Kohli has won an IPL title, will he have the same motivation and drive next year, that would be something interesting to watch out for. Also, experts and wise men have always recommended one should retire when they are at the peak and not when questions start getting raised about your presence in the side. Imran Khan did something similar after leading Pakistan to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1992.

KING Kohli in IPL 2025