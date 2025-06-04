Virat Kohli Does A Lionel Messi As He Falls on His Knees And Fails To Hold His Tears Back After RCB's Maiden IPL Title Win

IPL 2025 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's biggest superstar and Bengaluru's adopted son, Virat Kohli, is now an IPL trophy winner. The jinx that lasted for eighteen long years has now ended, and the members of the Bengaluru-based franchise can proudly say 'Ee Saala Cup Namde'. Virat Kohli has served the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for eighteen long years, and his time has finally come. Virat Kohli has achieved everything in his illustrious career so far, and the IPL trophy only solidifies his place in the galaxy of greats now.

Virat Kohli's Emotional Reaction Compared To Lionel Messi's Moment Of Glory

Just like Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli also realized his dream when everybody thought that it wasn't possible. Back in 2022, Lionel Messi conquered world football as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. Argentina's victory was not only hard-fought, but it was also a crowning moment in Lionel Messi's career.

The Argentine great's reaction to winning the FIFA World Cup went viral and it is nothing less than iconic. Virat Kohli had a similar kind of reaction when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned the IPL champions. Virat Kohli has waited for eighteen long years to win the IPL title, and as soon as the crowning moment came, he fell down on his knees and was embraced by youngster Swastik Chikara, in the same way Messi was hugged by his teammates when he won the FIFA World Cup.

Kohli Lights Up IPL 2025

Just like other years, this time around too, Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with his bat doing the talking.

The ex-Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper scored over 600 runs in this season, and he ended the season as the team's highest-run getter. Virat Kohli winning the IPL just isn't poetic, but also is a testament to the fact that hard work, grit, and passion pay off in a big way.