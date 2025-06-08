Captain Shubman Gill Leads Team India To First Practice Session In England, Fresh Pictures Emerge

Updated 8 June 2025 at 18:01 IST
A tough challenge awaits the Indian Cricket Team when they face off against England in a five-match Test series. Under India's 37th Test captain Shubman Gill, India will venture into a new challenge which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.
India reached the final on the last two occasions but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. With a new captain at the helm, expectations will be pretty huge given the amount of talent at disposal. Players like KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal had already reached England and the rest of the cricketers touched down on Saturday. Ahead of the first Headingley Test, Indian cricketers have started their preparation in a bid to acclimatise to the English conditions. India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007, and the pressure will be huge to defy the odds this time.
BCCI shared pictures of India's first training session under the careful guidance of Gautam Gambhir. The likes of Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh were seen doing light drills while the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja did some throwdown practice.
With no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin in the squad, there could be a couple of debutants in the England series. Sai Sudharsan's brilliant IPL form hasn't gone unnoticed and the youngster will be very keen to project confidence with his ability in red ball cricket.
Arshdeep Singh's county experience could come in handy, and the left-arm pacer can swing the ball both ways, which can work in his favour. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been in and around the Test setup, but the 29-year-old hasn't made his Test debut and he could get the nod.
