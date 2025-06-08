Days After Ending Punjab Kings' Stint, Adrian le Roux Joins Team India As Strength And Conditioning Coach Ahead Of England Series

Adrian le Roux during India's first practice session in England ahead of Test series | Image: X/@BCCI (Screengrab)

Shubman Gill-led Team India have kickstarted their training session in England ahead of the five-match Test series against the Three Lions.

The series between England and India will begin on June 20th at Headingley. The second match of the tour will take place on July 2nd at Edgbaston. The third and fourth games of the series will be played on July 10th and July 23rd, at the Lord's and Old Trafford Cricket Ground, respectively. The Oval will host the final match of the series on July 31st.

It will be the beginning of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official social media handle to share a clip of the team practicing in England.

In the video, Adrian le Roux was also seen with the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching setup.

Earlier, there were reports that Adrian le Roux would join the Indian Cricket Team as Strength and Conditioning Coach after completing his stint with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India Kickstarts Training Ahead Of England Test Series

Punjab Kings displayed a stupendous performance in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament. The Punjab-based franchise became the runners-up of the IPL 2025 after conceding a six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final match of the tournament.

Adrian le Roux is a prominent name in sports science. This is also his second stint with the Indian Cricket Team, previously, he held the role from January 2002 till May 2003.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Sweat Out At Practice In England

Apart from Adrian le Roux, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, along with others, were seen playing football during the training session.