Advertisement
  • Celebratory Homecoming For Virat Kohli And RCB As They Return To Bengaluru After IPL 2025 Final Triumph

Updated 4 June 2025 at 16:01 IST

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have returned to their homebase in Karnataka, and people have showed up on the streets to give the IPL champions a rousing welcome.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
RCB Return To Bengaluru
RCB Return To Bengaluru | Image: AP/Screengrab/X/@ANI

IPL 2025: People of Bengaluru are still on the streets after RCB clinched their maiden title win after defeating PBKS. The Rajat Patidar-led side displayed exceptional prowess with the ball and the franchise was finally able to fulfill their dream of winning the title in the tournament's 18th edition. After the grand finish, the Bengaluru franchise have returned to the Garden City and have arrived at the team hotel in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli & RCB Arrive In Bengaluru City

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made history after clinching their maiden championship win after a wait if nearly two decades. Virat Kohli finally managed to get his hands on the title gold while Rajat Patidar made history as the first ever RCB skipper to win the title gold. The franchise has returned to it's homebase in Bengaluru. Die-Hard fans of the franchise were seen cheering for the side as they waited outside the hotel to get a glimpse of the cricketers.

In the video footages shared by ANI on social media, players of the franchise were seen coming out of the bus and get into the team hotel. Krunal Pandya was among the players who was spotted in the video clip.

RCB To Be Felicitated, But No Victory Parade To Be Hosted

After the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title, an victory parade was announced by the team. While many fans who would have thought that an open bus parade would be in place, they would be disheartened as the ‘Victory Parade’ is an event which would be held inside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As per a traffic advisory of the Bengaluru Traffic Police, no victory parade would take place. Instead, a felicitation function has been hosted at RCB's home venue to commemorate the side's first-ever IPL win. People have been urged to avoid the route for smooth flow of traffic.

Published 4 June 2025 at 15:39 IST