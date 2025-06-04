'It's Still Marks Five Levels Under Test Cricket': Virat Kohli Picks Red-Ball Cricket Over IPL After RCB's Title Run

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's happiness had no bounds after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by six runs to clinch their maiden IPL title on Tuesday. Following the win, Kohli spoke for long at the post-match presentation and spoke his heart out like always. An emotional Kohli was asked about where does he rate this win, to which he claimed that it is special but Test cricket is still the ultimate.

‘Still marks five levels under Test cricket’

"This moment (the IPL win) is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career, but it's still marks five levels under Test cricket," he said after the game.

"That's how much I value Test cricket. That's how much I love Test cricket," he added.

KING Kohli in Whites

Kohli in whites is a different beast altogether. He is also one of the best Test cricketers to have played the game. In 123 Tests, he has amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 in a revered career in whites. He also featured in two World Test Championship Finals across the first two cycles of the competition. This also includes 30 Test centuries and 31 fifties.