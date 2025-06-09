ICC Announces Seven New Hall Of Fame Inductees, MS Dhoni And Matthew Hayden Receive Ultimate Honours, Check Full List

Updated 9 June 2025 at 23:33 IST
The International Cricket Council has inducted seven new additions into the Hall of Fame. MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden are among the seven to have received this recognition ahead of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
Matthew Hayden, MS Dhoni, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Daniel Vettori, Sana Mir and Sarah Taylor are the latest entrants to the ICC Hall of Fame. At a lavish ceremony held at the Abbey Road Studios in London, ICC Chair Jay Shah greeted all seven inductees. As quoted by ICC, he said, “Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen, individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations.”
Dhoni became the 11th Indian to gain entry into the coveted list. India's most successful captain led the Men In Blue to three ICC titles: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He also happens to be the only captain to lay his hand on all three ICC white ball titles.
Hayden remains one of the most destructive openers in world cricket. Equally effective in both Test and ODIs, he also helped his country to lift two ODI World Cup titles. With more than 14000 runs in the two formats, Hayden will go down as one of the Aussie greats in cricket history.
With 55 international centuries, Hashim Amla's name is very familiar in the cricket circuit. The former Proteas is known for his gritty and resilient character and has deservingly been given a place in the ICC Hall of Fame. Both Graeme Smith and Daniel Vettori scaled new heights for their countries, respectively and expressed their delight at being provided with the ultimate honour by the ICC.
