'Chirpy' Steve Smith Looks In Fine Form Ahead Of World Test Championship Final Between Australia And South Africa, Cricket Australia Shares Video

The World Test Championship final is just days away as both South Africa and Australia gear up to play in the one off Test. The final of the World Test Championship is all set to be played at the Lords Cricket Ground in England. Both South Africa and Australia have had a fantastic WTC 2023-2025 cycle. Australia are currently the defending champions of the World Test Championship as they had defeated India in the final that had been played in 2023. As both teams get ready to play in the final, Australia will be looking to defend their crown.

Steve Smith In Fantastic Touch Ahead Of WTC Final

Ahead of the final of the World Test Championship between South Africa and Australia, star Australian batter Steve Smith looked to be in fine touch in his preparations for the WTC Final. Cricket Australia on their Instagram page shared a video of Steve Smith batting in the nets. Steve Smith in the video which has been shared by Cricket Australia can be seen constantly chirping into the stump mic as he hit several balls while practicing.

Here is the video of Steve Smith in the nets:

Steve Smith is one of the finest batters in red ball cricket that Australia have produced and the Aussies would be looking towards him to score big during the WTC final.

Steve Smith's Legendary Career In Tests For Australia

Steve Smith has had a fantastic and legendary career for Australia in Test cricket. The batter who is a part of the ‘Fab 4’ is a regular in Australia's Test side has played a total of 116 Test matches for Australia. In these 116 matches, Steve Smith has scored a total of 10271 runs with an average of 56.74.