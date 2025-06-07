Matthew Hayden Gives Advantage To Australia In WTC Final Against South Africa, Reiterates On Pat Cummins And Co.'s Experience Of Playing At Lord's

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Former cricketer Matthew Hayden opened up on Australia's chances of winning the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final against South Africa, reiterating the Aussies' performance at the iconic Lord's, where the summit clash will be taking place.

Australia will lock horns against South Africa in the WTC 2023-2025 Final at Lord's on Wednesday, June 11th.

In more than 140 years of red ball cricket, Australia have played 40 Tests at the Lord's, securing 18 wins with a success rate of 45 percent. Meanwhile, South Africa have a 33.33 percent success rate at the iconic venue in London.

Australia Hold Staggering Records At Lord's

Star Australia batter Steve Smith has stunning numbers at Lord's, amassing 525 runs at a strike rate of 61.54 in his five matches in London. Smith is the third-highest run-scorer among the Australians who have played Tests at Lord's.

Among the current players, Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket-taker at the iconic venue with 13 dismissals at an economy rate of 3.54, his presence in the squad will play a crucial role for the Pat Cummins-led side.

Matthew Hayden Opens Up On Upcoming WTC 2023-2025 Final

While speaking to Star Sports, Matthew Hayden highlighted Australia's fierce rivalry against England, which helped the Aussies to gain experience at the Lord's. He added that Australia's history in London will help Pat Cummins' side to get an advantage in the upcoming WTC 2023-2025 Final.

"I mean when you think about the famous tussles with England and Australia, you straight away probably go to two venues, Boxing Day at Melbourne and Lords in England. I guess from a young age as kids we've always kind of been brought up understanding how special that venue is, how much history it has and embracing that as something that Australia does very well,” Hayden said on Star Sports.