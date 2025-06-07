Ahead Of WTC Final, Australia Star Steve Smith Aims To Break Don Bradman's Longstanding Record At Lord's, Needs 26 Runs To Achieve Elusive Milestone

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Only a few days left before the two titans face off against each other in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025. Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will lock horns against Pat Cummins' Australia at the iconic Lord's on June 11th.

As the WTC 2023-2025 Final approaches, star Australian batter Steve Smith will be aiming to achieve an elusive milestone in Test cricket. Smith just needs 26 runs to break legendary cricketer Don Bradman's feat in Tests at Lord's.

Steve Smith Eyes Don Bradman's Record Ahead Of WTC Final

Currently, Steve Smith has scored 525 runs from five Test matches and nine innings at the iconic Lord's. As of now, Smith is the third-highest run-scorer in London among Australians in Test cricket.

In the upcoming WTC Final against South Africa, if Steve Smith manages to score 26 runs, then he will topple Don Bradman on the chart, who is the second-highest run-scorer among Australians in red-ball cricket. Bradman had scored 551 runs from four matches and eight innings at the Lord's in Tests.

Steve Smith can also achieve the feat of most runs scored by an Australian at Lord's in Test cricket. The 36-year-old is just 50 runs away from breaking Warren Bardsley's milestone. During 1909-1926, Bardsley had scored 575 runs in his five matches and seven innings at the Lord's in the long format. Smith will also be aiming for the top spot on the chart.

However, it is talismanic England batter Joe Root who is the highest run-scorer at Lord's in Test cricket, with 2022 runs at a strike rate of 58.91 in his 22 matches at the prestigious venue.

Steve Smith Stats In Test Cricket

Steve Smith made his debut for Australia in red-ball cricket back in 2010 against Pakistan. Following his debut, Smith has scored 10271 runs at a strike rate of 53.56 and has an average of 56.74, after playing 116 matches in the long format. The 36-year-old is also the fourth-highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket.