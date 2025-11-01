WATCH | Coach Gautam Gambhir & Men In Blue Send Uplifting Wishes To India Women Before Historic Women's ODI World Cup Final

Team India men's T20I squad, led by Sureyakuymar Yadav, has shared a special message for the Indian Women's Cricket Team ahead of the Women's Cricket World Cup Final against South Africa Women.

After years of dominance by Australia and England, a new champion will be crowned as India Women and South Africa Women aim to secure their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title.

Coach Gautam Gambhir & Men's Team Send Wishes To India-W Before Women's CWC Final

On the eve of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup Final between India and South Africa, the T20I men's cricket team have sent their well-wishes all the way from Australia.

In a video shared by the BCCI, men's head coach Gautam Gambhir shares some motivating words for the Women in Blue ahead of the historic final.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the entire support and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Enjoy the occasion, be fearless, don't be scared of making a mistake. You've already made the entire country proud," head coach Gautam Gambhir said in the video shared by the BCCI on social media.

Advertisement

India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, spin wizard Varun Chakaravarthy, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, among other Indian cricketers on tour, have wished them luck for the upcoming summit clash in Navi Mumbai.

Messages like 'Chak De India', 'Bring The Cup Home', and 'All The Best' were said by the Indian men's cricketers as they wished them luck ahead of the must-win competition.

India-W Set To Face South Africa-W In Historic Women's CWC Final In Navi Mumbai

History will be made in Navi Mumbai as a new champion will be crowned at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium. India Women will face South Africa Women in the summit clash. The Women in Blue defeated defending champions Australia, while the Proteas Women took down England Women to head into the final.