Cricket Fraternity Mourns After RCB Fans' Festivities Take A Dark Turn In Bengaluru Stampede: 'Sad Day For Cricket'

Bengaluru Stampede: Members of the cricket fraternity have stepped ahead and shared their thoughts and condolences to the ones affected in the Bengaluru Stampede. The tragic incident claimed multiple innocent lives who had shown up to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win at the IPL 2025 Final. The team had reached its den to celebrate with the fans, but the tragic incident led to utter chaos. Legendary Indian cricketers have expressed their thoughts on the situation

Sachin Tendulkar Expressed Condolences To Families Affected By Bengaluru Stampede

The RCB fans' joyous celebration turned tragic after a stampede took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Enthusiastic supporters had gathered on the streets to celebrate the franchise's title victory, but poor crowd management led to chaos, which resulted in injuries, and several lives were also affected. Sachin Tendulkar was left heartbroken after learning about the incident. He expressed condolences for the families affected and hoped for a swift recovery for the injured fans.

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X'.

Anil Kumble Also Speaks Out On The Bengaluru Stampede

Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on the unfortunate incident and exclaimed that it was a sad day for cricket and that the situation was beyond tragic.

"It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!" Anil Kumble tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also conveyed his condolences to the families who were affected by the tragic event that unfolded outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.