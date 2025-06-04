Cricket Fraternity Mourns After RCB Fans' Festivities Take A Dark Turn In Bengaluru Stampede: 'Sad Day For Cricket'

Updated 4 June 2025 at 23:33 IST
Bengaluru Stampede: Members of the cricket fraternity have stepped ahead and shared their thoughts and condolences to the ones affected in the Bengaluru Stampede. The tragic incident claimed multiple innocent lives who had shown up to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win at the IPL 2025 Final. The team had reached its den to celebrate with the fans, but the tragic incident led to utter chaos. Legendary Indian cricketers have expressed their thoughts on the situation
The RCB fans' joyous celebration turned tragic after a stampede took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Enthusiastic supporters had gathered on the streets to celebrate the franchise's title victory, but poor crowd management led to chaos, which resulted in injuries, and several lives were also affected. Sachin Tendulkar was left heartbroken after learning about the incident. He expressed condolences for the families affected and hoped for a swift recovery for the injured fans.
"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X'.
Anil Kumble shared his thoughts on the unfortunate incident and exclaimed that it was a sad day for cricket and that the situation was beyond tragic.
"It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!" Anil Kumble tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].
Former India opener Aakash Chopra also conveyed his condolences to the families who were affected by the tragic event that unfolded outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
11 innocent lives were lost while 33 others were injured as they came out in celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win, where things went horribly wrong. The Karnataka CM also announced a compensation of INR 10 lakh for the deceased, and free treatment would be given to the ones who were injured.
Published 4 June 2025 at 23:21 IST