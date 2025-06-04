'Really Shocking For Us': BCCI Secretary Responds After RCB Fans' Celebration Turned Fatal In Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru Stampede: Devajit Saikia, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has spoke out on the Bengaluru Stampede, which occurred during the RCB's felicitation event after their maiden IPL title win. Saikia expressed that he was disgraced by the incident, and the moment was indeed shocking for all of them. Saikia also extended their condolences to the members of the families affected by the tragedy and the ones who were injured during the event.

BCCI Secretary Disgraced By Bengaluru Stampede Incident

The RCB fans' celebration took a turn for the worse after a stampede took place outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadiums. The fans had come together to celebrate the franchise's title win, but the mismanagement crowd led to a chaotic ruckus, injuring several people and also affecting lives. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed his thoughts to the families who were affected from the incident.

“I am just not shocked but disgraced by this incident. This event of tragedy that has happened in the victory celebrations in Bengaluru today. It was such a wonderful and colourful closing of the IPL. It's really shocking for us. We are really frustrated to hear this kind of news, and we are extremely sorry. we extend our heartful condolences to all the members of the bereaved families, and we also pray that whoever is injured will recover at the earliest,” Devajit Saikia said, as per HT.

CM Siddaramaiah Takes Responsibility For Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called an emergency press meet over the Bengaluru Stampede and said that he would not defend the incident and admitted that there was a stampede. He added that the people also broke the stadium's gates and around 2-3 lakh people showed up at M. Chinnaswamy stadium, a venue which has the capacity of only 35,000 people.

11 innocent lives were lost while 33 others were injured as they came out in celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win, where things went horribly wrong.