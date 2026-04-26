CSK vs GT, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans?

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Chennai host Gujarat at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. It is a day game and hence the playing conditions would not be ideal due to the scorching Chennai heat. Spotlight would be on Sanju Samson as he scored a century in his last outing, but the big question ahead of the game is - what about MS Dhoni, will he play his first game of the season or will the wait continue?

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place on Sunday, April 26.

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Where Will The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match will take place at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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At What Time Will The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Start?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

How To Watch The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

CSK vs GT Predicted XII

CSK Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary