CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Will Chennai Better Their Record Over Kolkata At Chepauk?

IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 14.

Chennai and Kolkata are regarded as heavyweights in IPL history, with a strong rivalry between the two franchises. However, both sides are struggling in the ongoing 19th edition of the cash-rich league.

Check Out CSK vs KKR Head-To-Head Stat

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 31 times in the IPL so far. CSK have won 20 matches, while KKR have emerged victorious in 11. Based on the head-to-head record, Chennai hold the upper hand, but the Knights will be eager to change the narrative.

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The last time CSK met KKR was on May 7, 2025, at Eden Gardens, where Chennai secured a two-wicket win. Noor Ahmad was named Player of the Match for his brilliant four-wicket haul.

Matches Played: 31

Chennai Super Kings Won: 20

Kolkata Knight Riders Won: 11

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Can CSK Hold Dominance Over KKR?

Both CSK and KKR have endured sluggish starts to the season.

The Chennai-based franchise currently sits ninth in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of -1.532. CSK have played four matches so far, suffering three defeats and registering just one win.

They head into this fixture after a stunning 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11. Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 115 off 56 balls at a strike rate of 205.36, which included 15 fours and 4 sixes.