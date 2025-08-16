Dewald Brevis' Knock Falls Short! Marsh & Maxwell Steer AUS To Dramatic Two-Wicket Win, Claim Series With 2-1 Lead

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates his half century during the T20 cricket international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns | Image: AAPImage via AP

AUS vs SA: Australia sealed a clinical two-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final T20I series. Skipper Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell helped the hosts power through in the series decider game and also seal a series win.

South Africa's Dewald Brevis stamped his authority in the series with his blistering performance, showing that he is the next big thing in cricket.

Dewald Brevis Shows he Here's To Rule With Blazing Knock!

Australia had won the toss and captain Mitchell Marsh opted to field first in the third T20I match. The hosts did a solid job with the ball as they took out Proteas Men skipper Aiden Markram for just one run.

Ryan Rickelton followed him soon after being dismissed for 13 runs. Lhuan-dre Pretorious showed potential after shooting five solid boundaries but was dismissed at 24 runs.

It was Dewald Brevis who led South Africa's recovery with a blazing 26-ball 53, with three scintillating sixes.

The 22-year-old fired off three consecutive sixes off Aaron Hardie's over, stamping his authority in the game.

Tristan Stubbs also helped add some stability as he chipped in with 26 runs on the scoreboard. Towards the end, Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 38.

Despite Brevis' heroics, the Aussie bowlers reigned supreme with the ball. They managed to hold off South Africa at 172 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

Their disciplined spells helped them restrict SA below 200 runs to ease their chase.

Glenn Maxwell Carries Australia Towards Thrilling 2-1 T20I Series Win

While coming in to bat in the second innings, Australia opener Mitchell Marsh started firing off from the get-go. The skipper delivered a 37-ball 54 to start the chase.

Opener Travis Head was dismissed at 19. While Josh Inglis fell for a duck. Cameron Green was also taken down at just nine. Tim David pulled off a nine-ball cameo, scoring 17 runs.

But Glenn Maxwell then stepped in for the save. The 36-year-old pulled off a 36-ball 62, smashing eight boundaries and two sixes.