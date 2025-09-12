Duleep Trophy Final: Captain Rajat Patidar & Yash Rathod Help Central Zone Seize Control Over South Zone On Day Two

Duleep Trophy Final: Central Zone continued to carry the momentum and seize control of South Zone on day two of the Duleep Trophy Final. Despite some momentary collapses, CEZ pushed through on day two of play to seize a formidable lead in the summit clash.

Fast bowlers from the South Zone side worked well on day two after spinners wreaked havoc on day one of the Duleep Trophy Final.

Gurjapneet Singh did wonders with his spell by pulling off a three-wicket haul to disrupt CEZ's momentum. But they pulled off a firm lead at stumps.

Rajat Patidar Leads Central Zone From The Front In Day 2 At Duleep Trophy Final

Central Zone openers Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar continued the action on day two, with Malewar picking up a sweet 53-run knock in 120 overs. Wadkar was eventually dismissed at 22, while Shubham Verma was taken down in just six runs.

Captain Rajat Patidar pulled off a stunning rescue effort with the bat by scoring a 115-ball 101, putting Central Zone back in a favourable position. Yash Rathod also contributed well by scoring an unbeaten 137 runs off 188 balls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav failed to make an impact after being dismissed in just ten balls, scoring five runs. Saransh Jain, CEZ's hero from day one, also contributed well with an unbeaten 119-ball 47 to keep things steady.

Gurjapneet Singh Stands Firm With The Ball For South Zone

After the Central Zone spinners dominated the proceedings on day one at the Duleep Trophy Final, the South Zone fast bowlers did a fine job in day two action.

MD Nidheesh and Vasuki Koushik picked a wicket each, while Gurjapneet Singh came in strong with a three-wicket haul. Singh had picked the key wickets of skipper Rajat Patidar, Danish Malewar and Shubham Sharma.

Despite the resistance from the South Zone, the Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone went from 50/0 to 384/5, leading by 235 runs at stumps on day two.