'Mera Hi Ball, Mera Hi Umpire, Mera Hi Game': Rishabh Pant's Gives Another Hilarious Stump Mic Moment During Day 5 at Headingley | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: It has been a Test match to remember for India's newly-appointed vice-captain Rishabh Pant. Not only did he smash centuries in both outings and broke multiple records, he was also good with the gloves. But on the final day of the Test at Headingley, Pant was super chirpy, realising that the game is on the line. Pant was heard saying from behind the stumps, that it is his game, his ball, his umpires and the field.

It cannot be understood what he meant when he said this as he was keeping and this was heard on the stump mic. It could very well be a brainfade moment for Pant. The funny incident took place when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling his first over on the final day. Here is the clip:

Meanwhile, England are in total control of proceedings on the final day at Headingley. Starting the day on 21 for no loss, England are 117 and they are yet to lose a wicket. They currently need 254 runs to win and they have two sessions and 10 wickets to do that.

India's Blueprint Post-Lunch

Shubman Gill has to be more attacking, trying to create doubts in the minds of the English openers. At the moment it seems India are heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah and that is hurting them as the other bowlers are not being able to pose any threat in front of the English openers.

India should start with Bumrah straight after lunch as the first hour after the break could decide the fate of the match.