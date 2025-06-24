IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri Wants Shubman Gill To Embrace Virat Kohli's Aggression- 'To Get In The Face Of Opposition'

Updated 24 June 2025 at 17:22 IST
India have a tough task to cut out against England on day five of the first Test match in Leeds. Chasing 350 on the final day, England are cruising and are yet to lose a single wicket.
Twin centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant set the stage for an exciting finale. India would have sighed a heave of relief with more runs on the board. But the last six wickets could only manage a paltry 31 runs on the board, leaving England a target of 371 runs
Except for Shubman Gill, no other bowlers showed the firepower to trouble the Indian batters, and Ravi Shastri has a particular advice for captain Shubman Gill. The former India head coach asked the 25-year-old to draw inspiration from Virat Kohli's aggressive nature on the field.
During the commentary on the 5th day, he said, “What India really need today is someone to do a Kohli-job, to get in the face of the opposition. Someone has to be designated or given that role. I don't think there is one guy who could do it, Kohli could do it for three people."
Also Read: IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score
India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007, and Shubman will have some big voids to fill in. Rishabh Pant showed his brilliance once again and the Indian vice-captain is expected to play a more pivotal role in this series. He equalled Andy Flower's record of scoring hundreds in both innings of a Test match and also became the first Indian to achieve this feat. On the back of a disappointing IPL 2025, Pant was under severe pressure to deliver, and if Shubman Gill and Co. have managed to grind out a famous victory in Leeds, the India wicket-keeper will hog the limelight for his classic show.
Published 24 June 2025 at 17:22 IST