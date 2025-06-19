England vs India Head To Head Record In Tests: Check Win-Loss Records, Top Wicket Takers and Run Getters Over The Years

ENG vs IND Tests: Team India is all set to commence their new World Test Championship 2025-27 against England in an away series. Some electrifying action is set to take place across the UK, and the series begins in Leeds. Both sides have already reached and have been getting themselves some game time before the showdown.

The sudden retirements of Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin and Virat Kohli had left the team high and dry before the series, but the BCCI has formed a balanced squad to withstand the English conditions against the Ben Stokes-led side. The Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy will be on the line, and Shubman Gill-led side would not back down from giving a fight in the series.

Ahead of the competition, let's take a look at the head-to-head records, top run-getters and the highest wicket-takers over the years.

England vs India H2H Overall Record: How Good Have Both Sides Been In The UK?

In terms of overall head-to-head record, England has had an overwhelming advantage over the years. In the 136 matches they have played, Team India has won 35 matches while England has secured 51 wins. Fifty matches between both sides have ended in a draw, while no matches have been tied. The hosts are definitely ahead in terms of H2H record, and the edge would be with the hosts since they would be competing in familiar conditions.

Check out the head-to-head record between India and England in English conditions:

England vs India Head To Head Record In England

Total Matches Played: 67

Matches Won By India: 09

Matches Won By England: 36

Matches Drawn: 22

Matches Tied: 0

Top Run Getters & Wicket Takes In ENG vs IND Matches Over The Years

In terms of the top five run-getters list, England's Joe Root tops the charts with 2846 runs in 30 matches. He has the highest score of 218 and has scored ten tons. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar stands at the number two spot with 2535 runs in 32 matches with seven tons and a top score of 193. Sunil Gavaskar stands at number three, with 2483 runs in 30 innings with four tons and a top score of 221. Sir Alastair Cook is at number four with 2431 runs in 30 innings. Cook has scored seven tons and his highest score stands at 294. The recently retired Virat Kohli is at number five with 1991 runs in 28 matches with a top score of 235 and five tons over the years.

In terms of wicket-taking count, James Anderson has 149 scalps in 39 matches, while R Ashwin is at number two with 114 wickets in 45 matches. BS Chandrasekhar has 98 wickets in 23 matches, while Anil Kumble is at number four spot with 92 wickets in 19 matches. The legendary Bishan Singh Bedi is at number five, with 85 wickets in 22 matches.