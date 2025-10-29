England vs South Africa Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The ENG-W v SA-W WC Game

The World Cup is just two steps away from both England and South Africa at the moment. The heavyweights are all set to clash with each other in the all-important semi-final game. Four-time World Cup winners, England are searching for their fifth title, whereas the Proteas haven't won the title even once. Coincidentally, England defeated South Africa in the knockouts in the 2017 and 2022 World Cup and they will look to accomplish the same feat again.