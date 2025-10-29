Updated 29 October 2025 at 10:49 IST
England vs South Africa Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The ENG-W v SA-W WC Game
South Africa are yet to win their first ODI World Cup as they lock horns with England in yet another World Cup semi-final. England are sweating over Sophie Ecclestone's fitness
Cricket
2 min read
The World Cup is just two steps away from both England and South Africa at the moment. The heavyweights are all set to clash with each other in the all-important semi-final game. Four-time World Cup winners, England are searching for their fifth title, whereas the Proteas haven't won the title even once. Coincidentally, England defeated South Africa in the knockouts in the 2017 and 2022 World Cup and they will look to accomplish the same feat again.
England vs South Africa Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Streaming Details
When will the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?
- The ENG-W v SA-W Women's World Cup semi-final will be played on Tuesday, October 29, 2025
At what time will the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match get underway?
- The ENG-W v SA-W Women's World Cup semi-final will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match be played?
- The ENG-W v SA-W Women's World Cup semi-final will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?
- The Star Sports network will live telecast the ENG-W v SA-W Women's World Cup semi-final
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match in India?
- The ENG-W v SA-W Women's World Cup semi-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the England vs South Africa ICC Women's World Cup semi-final match?
- England: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Emma Lamb, Sarah Glenn, Em Arlott, Lauren Filer
- South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
