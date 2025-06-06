'Five Levels Below Test Cricket': Virat Kohli's Post Maiden IPL Win With RCB Remark Gets Counter From KKR Star Andre Russell

It was a night to remember in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings by six runs. After that, all the cameras were on Kohli and one knew why as he had to wait for so long for the silverware. But, after the win, when Kohli was asked to rate the title run, he said it is still ‘five levels below Test cricket’, which again highlighted his love for the longer format despite having retired from it recently.

Ahead of the T20Is series against England, Kolkata Knight Riders star Andre Russell explained that Tests can be important for players from India, Australia and England as the boards pay them well and also take care of their needs. But the same is not the case for a West Indian cricketer.

‘Those guys get lucrative central contracts to play Test cricket’

“I think when you’re from India, Australia, England, those places where they look after their Test players, it’s totally different to being from West Indies. Those guys get lucrative central contracts to play Test cricket and play on the biggest stages, of course they want to play. West Indians? You might play 50 or 100 Tests and you know, after you retire, there’s not much to show for it. Of course, you want the possibility of living a comfortable life and taking care of your family,” Russell told as quoted by The Guardian.

Kohli-Russell's Contrasting IPL 2025

While Kohli emerged as the IPL champion after 18 years, it was a disappointing run for Andre Russell and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Knights finished eight in the points table. Personally for Russell as well, it was not a season to remember.