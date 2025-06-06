Shubman Gill in Virat Kohli's No. 4 Position; Aakash Chopra Predicts India's Playing XI For 1st Test vs England

India vs England, 1st Test: We are roughly a fortnight away from the start of the first Test between India and England in Headingley, Leeds and there is already massive speculation over what will be the XI fielded by the visiting side. For the unversed, the Indian side is in transition after the shock retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The team has a new captain in place in Shubman Gill, yet the question remains - who bats at Kohli's No. 4 position?

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons it should be Gill at Kohli's position. He also went on to admit that he thinks Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will open the innings. He has Sai Sudsarshan at No. 3, which is a crucial position in cricket. After Gill, it is bRishabh Pant and then Nitish Kumar Reddy.

‘Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4’

"Shubman Gill is, of course, the captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul as openers, Sai Sudharsan at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, and then Rishabh Pant. I am still playing Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6 as a batter who can give you a few overs, but primarily as a batter," he said.

After that, he had Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. Chopra believes Thakur in the Engloish conditions can be a match-winner.

"Then Ravindra Jadeja, who is my all-rounder. Shardul Thakur is my all-rounder, but Shardul Thakur in English conditions, at the Leeds ground, is more of a bowler who can bat. I am considering him as a full bowling option. Then Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna," he observed.

Aakash Chopra's Predicted Team India XI