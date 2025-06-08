'Comes To Our Mind Is Shane Warne': Former Bowling Coach Bharat Arun Makes Massive Claim Regarding Kuldeep Yadav, Draws Comparison To AUS Legend

The Indian Cricket team is all set to embark on a five match Test series which will be taking place in England. The five match series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the new cycle of the World Test Championship. The Indian Test team is currently in an a transitional phase with the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. With the retirements of three veteran players, the Indian squad that will be travelling to England is a young squad and will be looking to cause a massive upset in the series.

Bharat Arun Draws Comparisons Between Shane Warne And Kuldeep Yadav

Ahead of the series in England, former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun has given his confidence to spinner Kuldeep Yadav to perform for India during the series. Bharat Arun in his statement gave the example of Shane Warne and stated that wrist spinners have always had the edge in England. He then stated that Kuldeep Yadav could do something similar during the England series.

“Wrist spinners have always been effective, especially in England. Maybe even initially, when there is a little bit of dampness in the wicket, there is help for those wrist spinners. And also, the roughs that the bowlers create. But again, using the rough is a separate art. It's not just about bowling. I think somebody who instantly comes to our mind is Shane Warne. I think Kuldeep has got enough skills to be successful in England,” said Bharat Arun while speaking to RevSportz.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Tests

The Indian cricket team had a disappointing end to their 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle as the team was on course to make it to the finals of the WTC, but their hopes were derailed when they lost back to back Test series. India first lost a series against New Zealand at home.