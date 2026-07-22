Rahmat Shah Set To Replace Hashmatullah Shahidi As Afghanistan's New Test And ODI Skipper

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), on Wednesday, July 22, named star all-rounder Rahmat Shah as the new skipper of the Test and ODI teams.

The decision from the cricket governing body in Afghanistan came a day after Hashmatullah Shahidi resigned from his role as the skipper of the Test and ODI teams.

ACB Announces Rahmat Shah As New Skipper

ACB released an official statement and hailed Shahidi for his 'valuable service' during his tenure as the captain of the Afghan side.

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The cricket administrative board also wished Rahmat Shah for becoming the new skipper of the team.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board appreciates Hashmatullah Shahidi's valuable service, dedication, and leadership during his tenure as captain and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. The Board also wishes Rahmat Shah Zurmati every success in his new role and looks forward to working with him," the ACB said in a statement.

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Previously, Rahmat served as the deputy of Shahidi in the ODIs and Tests since May 2021. Now, star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been named as the new vice-captain of the ODI and Test teams.

Rahmat Shah's first assignment as the skipper will be in the five-match ODI series against Ireland, which will begin from August 5.

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Rahmat Shah's Numbers In ODIs and Tests

The newly appointed skipper is also Afghanistan's top run-getter in Tests and ODIs. The 33-year-old played 12 Test matches and 23 innings, scoring 1043 runs at a strike rate of 52.91 and an average of 45.34. He has slammed three centuries and six half-centuries in the long format for the Afghans.

In the ODIs, the right-handed batter played 128 matches and 123 innings, amassing 4121 runs at a strike rate of 71.38 and an average of 35.22. He smashed five centuries and 33 fifties in the 50-over format.