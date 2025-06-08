Former South African Captain Graeme Smith Visits Proteas Camp Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia, Gives Crucial Insights To Players

WTC 2023-2025 Final: South Africa will square off against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final match at the iconic Lord's in London, from June 11th.

South Africa have displayed a stunning performance in the 2023-2025 cycle of the World Test Championship, sealing eight wins and conceding just three defeats after playing 12 matches. The Proteas moved to the Final after finishing at the top of the WTC 2023-2025 standings with 100 points and a percentage of 69.44.

Graeme Smith Meets South African Players Ahead Of WTC Final

With just a few days left before the summit clash, the South African Cricket Team are focused on their practice sessions, aiming to get their hands on the prestigious WTC mace.

During South Africa's practice session, there was a surprise visit from the former Proteas captain Graeme Smith, who shared crucial insights with players.

ICC took to their official Instagram handle, sharing a few pictures of the moment Smith met the current South African players. In the Instagram post it is seen, Graeme Smith is seen sharing knowledge with South African opener Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi.

ICC also captured the moment of Graeme Smith having a chat with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad.

A Glimpse At Graeme Smith's Stats In Tests

Graeme Smith had an illustrious career, spanning over 12 years with the South African Cricket Team. The 44-year-old made his Test debut in 2002 against Australia. Following that, Smith had played 117 red ball matches and 205 innings, scoring 9265 runs at a strike rate of 59.67, and an average of 48.25.

The former cricketer also had stunning numbers in first-class cricket, scoring 12916 runs from 165 matches and 284 innings at an average of 48.73. He is considered one of the greatest cricketers to come from South Africa.