With Days Left Before WTC Final, Australia Captain Pat Cummins Receives Massive Praise From Ex-Cricketer Aaron Finch: 'He Keeps Improving'

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Pat Cummins-led Australia will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 at the iconic Lord's from June 11th.

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, Australia have displayed a stunning performance in the 2023-2025 cycle of the WTC, clinching 13 wins and conceding just four defeats after playing 19 matches. Australia held the second position on the WTC 2023-2025 table with a points percentage of 67.54.

Pat Cummins-Led Australia Claimed BGT After 10 Years In 2024-2025 Season

Earlier in January, Australia claimed the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India after 10 years. The Aussies clinched the BGT 2024-2025 3-1. The last time Australia had won the renowned series against India at home was back in 2014-2015.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are also the defending champions of the World Test Championship. If they win the upcoming summit clash, it will be the first time a side will defend the WTC mace.

Aaron Finch Heaps Praise On Pat Cummins

While speaking to Star Sports, former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch was in awe of Pat Cummins' captaincy qualities, saying that the 32-year-old is improving day after day.

Finch added that Cummins has brought the whole team together at the right time. Talking about the Australian Cricket Team's success in recent times, the former cricketer added that Cummins' partnership with head coach Andrew McDonald has been beneficial for the Aussies.

“Pat Cummins' captaincy is outstanding. He keeps improving day after day. He's shown an ability to lead a team, not just on the field, but off the field. And that's a huge part of captaining an international team. Your ability to bring everything together at the right time. His partnership with Andrew McDonald, the coach, has been super for Australian cricket,” Aaron Finch said on Star Sports.