  • 'A Deadly Welcome To IPL Champions': Former World Cup Winner Syed Kirmani Gives Sharp Take On RCB's Title Celebrations And Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:58 IST

'A Deadly Welcome To IPL Champions': Former World Cup Winner Syed Kirmani Gives Sharp Take On RCB's Title Celebrations And Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

RCB's celebrations of their maiden title took a dark turn when a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium which resulted in the deaths of 11 people.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Syed Kirmani on Bengaluru stampede
Syed Kirmani on Bengaluru stampede | Image: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year long wait for the Indian Premier League trophy as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final by six runs. The final of IPL 2025 was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Following RCB's massive win in Ahmedabad, the team returned to Bengaluru to further continue the celebrations, however things took a dark turn when a stampede occurred outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium which saw eleven people lose their lives and several others were injured. 

Following this, RCB stopped the celebration event going on inside the stadium and have also announced a 10 lakh rupee compensation for the families of the deceased. 

Syed Kirmani Blames Media Hype For Causing Stampede 

Former World Cup winner Syed Kirmani recently opened up on the stampede that took place in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's trophy celebrations following their maiden IPL win. Kirmani in his statement said that the media hype that has been created in modern times is to blame for the tragedy that took place in Bengaluru. He also advised RCB that they could have waited a few days before celebrating the title so that things could have died down a bit. 

"My condolences to bereaved families. This was a deadly welcome to IPL champions. In our times, there was no such media hype and there was no TV and there was no such thing which could lead to such things. On that count I suppose if RCB waited for 17 (18) years to become champions and organizers, whosoever it may be could have waited for a while for things to settle down and then organize a show to felicitate these great heroes of RCB," said Syed Kirmani according to India Today. 

RCB Announce 10 Lakh Compensation For Families 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the aftermath of the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs per family for all of those who passed away during the unfortunate incident. RCB in their statement also revealed that they are starting the RCB Cares fund to support all of those who got injured in the stampede. 

Published 5 June 2025 at 16:58 IST