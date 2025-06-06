Rishabh Pant Trolls Rohit Sharma Hilariously When Fans Ask Him About Ex-India Captain's Whereabouts, Says 'Woh Garden Mein...' | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who had an IPL to forget, seemed upbeat ahead of the upcoming tour of England. While Pant was leaving for the United Kingdom with his other mates, he was asked by fans about former India captain Rohit Sharma's whereabouts at the airport. Pant came up with a cheeky response as he used the ‘garden’ reference. The Indian wicketkeeper hilariously claimed that Rohit was loitering around in the garden.