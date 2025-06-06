Republic World
  • Rishabh Pant Trolls Rohit Sharma Hilariously When Fans Ask Him About Ex-India Captain's Whereabouts, Says 'Woh Garden Mein...' | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 6 June 2025 at 11:47 IST

Rishabh Pant Trolls Rohit Sharma Hilariously When Fans Ask Him About Ex-India Captain's Whereabouts, Says 'Woh Garden Mein...' | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Rishabh Pant was at his hilarious best at the airport before leaving for the England tour. When he was asked by a fan about Rohit Sharma's whereabouts, his cracking answer is unmissable.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rishabh Pant (L), Rohit Sharma (R)
Rishabh Pant (L), Rohit Sharma (R) | Image: AP

India vs England: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who had an IPL to forget, seemed upbeat ahead of the upcoming tour of England. While Pant was leaving for the United Kingdom with his other mates, he was asked by fans about former India captain Rohit Sharma's whereabouts at the airport. Pant came up with a cheeky response as he used the ‘garden’ reference. The Indian wicketkeeper hilariously claimed that Rohit was loitering around in the garden. 

“Wo garden me ghoom re hai (He’s walking in the garden),” said Pant in the reply. But that did not stop the fan as he further goes on to ask Pant, if he would miss the garden. Pant replied that yes he will indeed miss the garden.

Published 6 June 2025 at 11:47 IST