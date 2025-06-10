Not Jasprit Bumrah Or Mohammed Siraj! Australian Great Namedrops India Bowler Who Can Torment England Batters

A tough challenge awaits the Indian Cricket Team when they take on England in the upcoming five-match Test series. Under the new captain, Shubman Gill's leadership, Team India will venture into a new challenge as they enter a transition period.

Matthew Hayden Names Indian Bowler Who Could Trouble England Batters

Keeping in mind the future, selectors have named a comparatively younger squad and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are poised to take a more leadership role in the group. Traditionally, England pitches have been a paradise for the fast bowlers due to their favourable conditions, and the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will definitely seek to capitalise. But Matthew Hayden believes Kuldeep Yadav could pose a greater threat to the English batters.

As quoted by India Today he said, “Looking ahead, I’m really curious about what India brings to England. Five Tests — that’s a tough, character-testing series. We discussed it earlier — someone like Kuldeep Yadav could be a key 20-wicket bowler for them. We’ve had the advantage of Lyon’s consistency, and his absence in the last Ashes showed the impact of losing a reliable spinner. The best teams, through every era, have always had one thing in common — stability.”

