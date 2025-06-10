Not Jasprit Bumrah Or Mohammed Siraj! Australian Great Namedrops India Bowler Who Can Torment England Batters

Updated 10 June 2025 at 00:04 IST
A tough challenge awaits the Indian Cricket Team when they take on England in the upcoming five-match Test series. Under the new captain, Shubman Gill's leadership, Team India will venture into a new challenge as they enter a transition period.
Keeping in mind the future, selectors have named a comparatively younger squad and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are poised to take a more leadership role in the group. Traditionally, England pitches have been a paradise for the fast bowlers due to their favourable conditions, and the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will definitely seek to capitalise. But Matthew Hayden believes Kuldeep Yadav could pose a greater threat to the English batters.
As quoted by India Today he said, “Looking ahead, I’m really curious about what India brings to England. Five Tests — that’s a tough, character-testing series. We discussed it earlier — someone like Kuldeep Yadav could be a key 20-wicket bowler for them. We’ve had the advantage of Lyon’s consistency, and his absence in the last Ashes showed the impact of losing a reliable spinner. The best teams, through every era, have always had one thing in common — stability.”
Bumrah's persistent injury issues have made him very vulnerable and earlier head coach Gautam Gambhir also reiterated that they are yet to decide which three Tests he will play in the five-match Test series. Arshdeep Singh has been rewarded with a place in the Test squad and the left-arm pacer is expected to make a mark with his ability to swing the ball both ways. Siraj was crucial to India's plans the last time they visited England and the Gujarat Titans pacer will remain a key figure in the plans. It remains to be seen how their plans unfurl in this Test series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.
