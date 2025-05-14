Gautam Gambhir Makes Big Request To The BCCI, Indian Test Team's Culture Likely To Change Starting With The England Series: REPORTS

IND vs ENG: The five-match Test series between India and England starts on June 20, 2025. The Indian Test team is currently in a transitional phase, and a bunch of young Indian players will travel to England for the five-match Test series.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma recently retired from Test cricket, and this has left a huge void in the Test team, and the youngsters will have to step up.

Gautam Gambhir Likely To Call Shots

Reports Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retiring from the longest format of the game has shocked fans and has left many of them heartbroken. With the next cycle of the World Test Championship scheduled to go up till 2027, many fans have supported Rohit and Virat's decision of retiring from red-ball cricket.

Many reports claim that Head Coach Gautam Gambhir played a vital part in phasing out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket. It is also being said that Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had informed Virat and Rohit that he wanted to select a young side for the England series.

It is also being said that Gambhir wants autonomy as far as the Test team is concerned. "In order to stop a repeat of the home-series defeat against New Zealand and the debacle in Australia, Gambhir has requested the board for full autonomy," said a report published in Dainik Jagran.

The Start Of Big Change In Indian Cricket

India's upcoming series against England also marks the start of their World Test Championship 2027 cycle. There have been talks about Shubman Gill being appointed as the next Test skipper, but there is no official confirmation about the same.