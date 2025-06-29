IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Finds Support In India's Arch-Rival, English Legend Backs Newly Appointed Test Skipper While Comparing Him To Ben Stokes

India tour of England: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hasn't started as expected for Team India. The Shubman Gill-led team dominated most of the sessions of the series opener, but somehow found a way to lose the game and give England an upper hand in the ongoing five-match Test series. The second match of the series will be played from July 2, 2025, in Edgbaston.

India has lost consecutive three Test matches in overseas conditions now, the first two coming against Australia earlier this year. England is currently leading the five-match Test series by 1-0. India and England are currently almost similar to each other in terms of bowling. Over 1600 runs were scored in the first Test of the series, and just 35 wickets fell. Four Indian batsmen scored five centuries across two innings of the game, but India still conceded the game on the final day of the series opener.

Alastair Cook Backs Indian Test Skipper Shubman Gill

Fans and experts have been calling out Gautam Gambhir and Test skipper Shubman Gill for the failure in the first Test. Former cricketers and broadcasters have backed Gill so far as he is leading the team for the first time in England despite a few dodgy tactical calls. Former England captain Alastair Cook has now backed the Indian Test captain and has said that the team needs to gel under the new skipper.

"When you take over a team, there will always be a phase when the team gets used to the new leader. This happened with Stokes when he came in. It took a while to get used to him when he came in and said, we're going to try and smash every ball," said Cook while speaking on Stick to Cricket podcast.

India In Dire Need To Turn Things Around In Edgbaston

Going 2-0 down in the series will never be an option for India, and they'll have to try their very best to contain Ben Stokes and his men. India does need to get their team combination right, and the focus firmly remains on Jasprit Bumrah and how his body might be feeling ahead of the Edgbaston Test. One can only hope that Gautam Gambhir and the entire team management take positives out of the Headingley Test and stun England on their home turf.