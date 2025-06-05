KKR Brutally Trolled For Congratulating IPL 2025 Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Massive Typo Goes Viral

Updated 5 June 2025 at 14:39 IST
IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their title drought after 18 years as they beat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. Following the win, the celebrations were never-ending as fans and experts started congratulating the side. But amid all this, Kolkata Knight Riders - who were the defending champions - took to their social media page and reacted on the RCB win. The post read: ‘EE SALA CUP NIMDE, CONGRATULATIONS’.
Following this post, fans started reacting as they spotted a typo. Instead of ‘Namde’, they wrote ‘Nimde’. "Ee Sala Cup Namde" translates to "This year the cup is ours" in the Kannada language, which is spoken in Karnataka. It's a popular chant used by fans of RCB. Here is the viral tweet:
And here are the reactions that followed:
While RCB celebrated the win like there was no tomorrow, it was a season to forget for the Knights. Walking into the competition as the defending champions, Kolkata was expected to do well, but unfortunately, they could not even make the playoff. Kolkata finished eighth with five wins in 14 games in 2025. One felt they were missing the services of a few players they released at the auction. Players like Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt were missed.
For RCB, it was a historic season as they became the first finalists as well. Virat Kohli, their biggest superstar, had a season to remember in which he amassed 657 runs in 15 matches. This features eight fifties as well.
Published 5 June 2025 at 14:31 IST