'Virat Kohli Will Now Leave For London': Netizens Blame Ex-RCB Captain Over Stampede at Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru

Chinnaswamy Stampede: The stampede in Bengaluru - a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won IPL 2025 - has shocked the entire nation. Reports confirm 11 lives were lost and several others were injured and rushed to the nearby hospital. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, but little did they know that something as horrific as this would transpire. A day after the tragic incident, disgusted fans have started the blamegame just like the political parties. Some fans have also gone on to the extent of blaming Virat Kohli unnecessarily for the incident.

With reactions flooding social space, some believe Kohli would be leaving for London soon with his wife Anushka Sharma and his kids. There is absolutely no confirmation on that, and the latest is that Kohli and Anushka have reached Mumbai.

Baseless Claims on Kohli?

KING Kohli Rules IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Kohli was an integral part of the win. Kohli was in prime form with the bat throughout the season in which he scored 657 runs in 15 outings.