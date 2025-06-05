'Virat Kohli Will Now Leave For London': Netizens Blame Ex-RCB Captain Over Stampede at Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru

Updated 5 June 2025 at 13:37 IST
Chinnaswamy Stampede: The stampede in Bengaluru - a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won IPL 2025 - has shocked the entire nation. Reports confirm 11 lives were lost and several others were injured and rushed to the nearby hospital. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, but little did they know that something as horrific as this would transpire. A day after the tragic incident, disgusted fans have started the blamegame just like the political parties. Some fans have also gone on to the extent of blaming Virat Kohli unnecessarily for the incident.
With reactions flooding social space, some believe Kohli would be leaving for London soon with his wife Anushka Sharma and his kids. There is absolutely no confirmation on that, and the latest is that Kohli and Anushka have reached Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Kohli was an integral part of the win. Kohli was in prime form with the bat throughout the season in which he scored 657 runs in 15 outings.
This includes eight fifties as well. He got RCB off to good starts throughout the seasons and also successfully led a couple of chases as well. For the unversed, RCB clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025, before this, they had never won the cash-rich league. So, the 18-year-long wait came to an end, but not in the best possible way.
