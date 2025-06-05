Republic World
  News
  Cricket
  • Gautam Gambhir Remains Tight-Lipped on RCB's Chinnaswamy Stampede in Bengaluru After IPL 2025 Win | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:53 IST

Gautam Gambhir Remains Tight-Lipped on RCB's Chinnaswamy Stampede in Bengaluru After IPL 2025 Win | WATCH VIDEO

Chinnaswamy Stampede: While the nation is burning and looking for answers after the horrific stampede that claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru on Thursday, head coach Gautam Gambhir opted to stay tight-lipped on it.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Stampede in B'luru (L), Gautam Gambhir (R)
Stampede in B'luru (L), Gautam Gambhir (R) | Image: PTI/X/@IANS

Chinnaswamy Stampede: In what can be called as a ‘horrific’ incident in Bengaluru, 11 lives were lost while many others were injured and rushed to the hospital. The incident took place on Thursday just outside the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium where fans had gathered in huge numbers for the felicitation of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team. A day later, India head coach Gautam Gambhir was asked to react on the development in Bengaluru, but he blatantly refused to make a comment. 

When the reporter tried to get a little pushy with Gambhir hoping for a reaction, the India head coach was unflustered. Was this the right thing to do by someone who is loved by fans and can make an impact with his words? 

WATCH VIDEO

What's Expected at the PC? 

Meanwhile, Gambhir is in Mumbai to address the press ahead of India's tour to England. India would be playing five Test matches in the UK. It will be a start of a new era for Team India as it is a team in transition after the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Team India also have a new captain in place in the form of Shubman Gill. 

At the presser in Mumbai today, Gambhir would certainly face tough questions from the journalists. There could be questions on who bats at No. 4 and it would be interesting if Gambhir hints what the playing XI could be. 

The presser in the evening is expected to be an interesting one as fans would be expecting answers to a lot of questions. 

Published 5 June 2025 at 16:44 IST