'Going to Sleep Like a Baby': 'Emotional' Virat Kohli Says After RCB Beat PBKS to Clinch IPL 2025

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was a night Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans waited for 18 years. RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs to clinch their maiden IPL title. After the win, an ‘emotional’ Virat Kohli spoke his heart out. Kohli claimed that he is going to sleep like a baby tonight after the much-awaited win. Kohli also admitted that this RCB win is right up there with his most memorable wins.

'I'm going to sleep like a baby'

"So this one is absolutely right up there because you know, as a sportsman, when you grind for something, and this is a very high intensity, high quality tournament, which is of great value in world cricket today. And I'm someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. And tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"As I said, I've given everything that I had for the last 18 years. I've stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. I've had moments where I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them, they stood behind me. And I always dreamt of winning it with them. And this is far more special than winning it with anyone else because my heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. And as I said, this is the team I'm going to play for till the last day that I play the IPL," Kohli added.

Krunal Pandya Stars