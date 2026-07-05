Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Historic India Debut During 2nd T20I Against England: 'Overwhelmed By All Messages'

Cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened up on his historic debut for the Indian cricket team during the second T20I of the five‑match series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, July 4.

At just 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books as India’s youngest international cricketer, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 37‑year‑old record of 16 years and 205 days.

The teenager received his maiden senior cap from Tilak Varma ahead of the clash against England at Old Trafford. On debut, he scored 14 runs off 10 balls at a strike rate of 140.00 before being dismissed by Will Jacks in the fifth over. The 15-year-old slammed two sixes against Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Thanks Fans After India Debut

After donning the India jersey for the first time, Sooryavanshi expressed gratitude to his well‑wishers, saying he was thankful for the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage.

“Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I’ll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone," Sooryavanshi wrote on his Instagram stories.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Instagram Story. Image: Instagram/@vaibhav_sooryavanshi09

His call‑up followed a stellar campaign in IPL 2026, where he finished as the leading run‑scorer with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 and an average of 48.50, including 72 sixes and 63 fours. He carried that form into the U19 World Cup 2026, finishing as the second‑highest run‑scorer with 439 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 169.49 and an average of 62.71, highlighted by one century and three half‑centuries.

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