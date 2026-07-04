Prolonged Wait Comes To End! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Youngest Debutant For India

England vs India, 2nd T20I: The wait finally came to an end as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his senior team debut during the second T20I of the series between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday, July 4.

Sooryavanshi Breaks Tendulkar's Longstanding Record

Sooryavanshi scripted history, etching his name into the record books as the cricket prodigy shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record by becoming the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket at just 15 years and 99 days. Tendulkar had made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days.

The 15‑year‑old earned his maiden India cap in the senior squad, with Tilak Varma presenting him the cap during the second T20I against England at Old Trafford.

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At the toss ahead of the match, India skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had earned a place in the Playing XI, replacing Sanju Samson. Iyer stated that the 15‑year‑old is ready to step up to the senior team.

He further highlighted how Sooryavanshi has been consistently striking the ball against top bowlers in recent outings.

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"One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). (An amazing story. He's about to become India's youngest debutant. Is he ready?) Absolutely. You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Iyer said at the toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad the way he has performed in the last couple of months and years. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. The way you see him inside the dressing room, he's got that unflinching nature. And so good to have him around," he added.

Sooryavanshi Rewarded After Stunning IPL 2026 Season

The cricket prodigy earned his India call-up on the back of a stellar campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

The teenager emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, piling up 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 and an average of 48.50, including 72 sixes and 63 fours.