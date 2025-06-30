Greg Chappell Shows The Mirror To The Stakeholders Of The Indian Test Team, Dishes Out Advice For Gautam Gambhir To End India's Winless Streak

IND vs ENG: Team combination is something that Gautam Gambhir probably hasn't been getting right, especially on overseas tours. The ecosystem of Indian cricket is a well-oiled machinery, and there is hardly any dearth of talent that the country has seen, especially in batting. As the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir has a lot of options at his disposal, but maybe he is not being able to use the right talent at the right spot. A lot was spoken about the tactical flaws that the Indian team committed during the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Sai Sudharsan was given his debut cap, whereas Karun Nair was made to bat at number six, a position he has hardly batted all his life. 'Fear of failure' and 'batting collapses' are something that do bother the Indian team management, and it is always well-reflected in their team selections.

Greg Chappell Questions Ravindra Jadeja's Role

India's bowling looks nothing but weak, and they conceded 371 runs in the final innings of the game. After Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja was touted to trouble the English batters, but he failed to deliver the goods when he counted the most. The all-rounder bowled just 47 overs and conceded a total of 172 runs.

India's former Head Coach Greg Chappell recently wrote that India is in dire need of a new frontline spinner, and they need to stop looking for batters who can bowl a bit. "Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise, a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series, then a better-balanced team is required," mentioned Chappell in a column written for ESPNCricinfo.

India Look To End The Edgbaston Jinx